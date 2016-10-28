Headlines Oct.28

Get your vote out rally tour with Castro brothers

U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julían Castro will stop by San Marcos Oct. 29 to encourage the community to vote.

This rally will be held at 11:45 a.m. at the Hays County Democratic Party Office. The Texas Democratic Party, Texas State’s College Democrats and the Hays County Democrats will host the event.

City urges voters to double-check ballots

The San Marcos City Clerk’s office urges straight ticket voters to double-check ballots before casting votes. Officials want to ensure voters have selected candidates in the local election and any propositions on their ballot.

Early voting began Oct. 24, and Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at designated polling locations.

Meadows Center to host Halloween celebration

The Meadows Center invites residents to join in on festivities with Halloween Fun Day Oct. 29 at the Spring Lake Discovery Hall.

This family-fun event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature environmental activities, crafts and face painting. Residents are encouraged to come in their costumes.

INCRT awarded cooperative deal

Texas State’s Integrated Natural and Cultural Resources Team was awarded a five-year agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will give students an opportunity to engage in research while getting real-world experiences.

Under this agreement, the INCRT will collect, analyze and apply environmental and cultural resource data for the Corps on Texas State’s winning-bid projects.

Establishing trees for the Blanco River

TreeFolks, Hays County and other organizations are partnering together to launch Trees for the Blanco from 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Leaning Pear in Wimberley.

This community program will contribute to the reforestation of the banks on the Blanco River in Hays County after being damaged by the 2015 Memorial Day floods.

Try Scuba sessions

The Dive Shop San Marcos and Texas State University will offer two free clinics to students who are interested in learning diving basics.

The first Try Scuba class will take place Oct. 29 at the Aqua Sports Center, and students can choose from three different sessions. The next class will be held Nov. 20.