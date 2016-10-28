Sports Oct. 28

Two Bobcats snag professional deals

Former Bobcats Emani Gant and Cameron Naylor were offered international professional basketball contracts. Gant signed to play for Marso Nyiregyhazi KK in Hungary. He will compete in the B Division for the Hungarian Basketball Federation. Naylor signed to play with UBSC Raiffeisen Graz in Austria as the starting forward. The duo is now the 30th and 31st players under Head Coach Danny Kaspar who went on to continue their basketball careers internationally.

Women’s volleyball to play Lafayette Friday

After winning seven games in a row, the Texas State Women’s volleyball team is scheduled to play Louisiana-Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Another home game means another opportunity for Bobcat fans to fill Strahan Coliseum. Currently, the Bobcats have an overall record of 16-9, while the Ragin’ Cajuns stand at 8-16.

Senior Day for Texas State Volleyball

The Texas State volleyball team will play Louisiana-Monroe at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Strahan Coliseum. This game will serve as Senior Day, which recognizes the seniors before they say their farewells. Seven seniors are currently on the roster, and they will be honored before the game begins.

Men’s golf 12th in St. Mary’s Invitational

The men’s golf team closed out the St. Mary’s Invitational in 12th place overall with a 905 total score. Inigo Benaran, freshman golfer, posted a total score of 223 and 79 in the final round. Trailing behind the Bobcats was Toledo and Idaho, with 915 and 931. San Diego State led the tournament with an 853 score. St. Mary’s finished in second place.

Texas State football at Appalachian State televised on ESPN3

Texas State football will face Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The game will be televised on ESPN3. The Mountaineers are second in the Sun Belt with a 3-0 conference record and 5-2 overall record. Appalachian State is also on a four-game win streak. The Bobcats are currently in 10th place with a 0-3 conference record.