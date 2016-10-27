The Scene Oct. 27

Poet to read from her works on campus

There will be a TKL Campus Reading from 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Wittliff Collections on the 7th floor of Alkek. Mary Ruefle will read from her poetry. The event is free, and the English department will sponsor the reading.

Texas State branch won Love Downtown Award

Several local businesses were recognized in the Love Downtown Awards Oct. 14. Texas State’s Alcohol and Drug Compliance Services won Downtown Partner of the Year. Stonewall Warehouse, AquaBrew, Rio Claro Studio and more were award recipients. Winners will be presented in Killeen for the 2016 Texas Downtown Conference in November.

Film festival on campus aims to showcase resource preservation

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the LBJ Student Center Teaching Theater. Seven films showing the importance of communities that come together and make global change by taking a stand for restoration and preservation of natural resources will be screened. are available for purchase to attend this event.

Master gardener to lead seminar on roses

A master gardener will be in San Marcos from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the San Marcos Public Library. Master Gardener Linda Keese will lead the conversation “For the Love of Roses.” This event is free and open to the public.

Local companies collaborate to host steampunk mixer

Steampunk Lamp Factory is having a second Steampunk Mixer at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Accent Lighting Designs. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best steampunk costumes. Attendees will be able to enjoy music, hor d’oeuvres, a costume contest and a live glass blowing demonstration.