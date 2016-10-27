The Pulse Oct. 27

Antarctica experiences fastest melting ice sheets in history

Antarctica has experienced melting ice caps for the past decade. According to NPR, the ice sheets are beginning to melt at an accelerated speed, in “the runaway process.” As the sheets are exposed to warm water, they continue to melt, and there is no stopping it.

Google set to release modern-day whiteboard

Google will release a modern-day whiteboard called Jamboard. The board is designed to allow users to sketch, post notes and attach content from the web. The board will consist of a 4k display and come with styluses for easy use. There is no set price on the product, but experts anticipate roughly $6,000 per board.

Netflix CEO believes pills could be the future of entertainment

Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings predicts television shows and movies will become obsolete in the future. Instead, Hastings expects an entertainment pill to become the new norm. In an interview with TIME Magazine, Hastings said “fundamentally, we’re about eliminating loneliness and boredom.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life trailer released

Mini-series “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” is set to debut Nov. 25. The full-length trailer was released. It suggested a few things to fans, such as Rory and Lorelai’s stronger bond, Rory’s romantic life, problems with Luke and Lorelai and Emily’s life-changing experience.