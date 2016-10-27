Sports Oct. 27

Seven game winning streak for Women’s volleyball

Texas State women’s volleyball team won Oct. 25 at home against UT Arlington. The Bobcats won the first two, and the fourth match 25-23, while the Mavericks won the third set 25-23. The Bobcats are currently on a seven game winning streak with an overall record of 16-9, and are scheduled to compete against UL Lafayette Oct 28 at home.

Women’s golf finished 14th in UTSA Invitational

The Texas State women’s golf team closed out its season with the Maryb S Kauth Invitational hosted by UTSA. The Bobcats finished with a total score of 902. Texas State finished 14th, while Arkansas lead the tournament. This was the last tournament of the semester for the Bobcats until they return to host an invitational in early February.

Soccer finishes ninth in Sun Belt conference

Women’s soccer finished it’s season. The Bobcats ended the season with a 6-9-3 overall record, and a 3-5-2 conference record. Texas State finished ninth in the Sun Belt Conference standings. South Alabama earned first place with a 7-3 conference record.

Men’s golf moves up two spots in second round of St. Mary’s Invitational

The men’s golf team concluded the second round of the St. Mary’s Invitational and moved up two spots. The Bobcats recorded a 294, pushing them up to eighth place. Inigo Benaran, freshman, shot a 1-under 70 and is now tied for fourth place. Texas State will play its final round in the tournament before returning to San Marcos.

Track & Field schedule now available

The 2017 track and field schedule is now available. The Bobcats kick off the season at the Purple Tiger Invitational hosted by LSU on Jan. 6 in Baton Rouge. Texas State only has four meets before the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 20, followed by the NCAA Indoor Championships March 10. The Bobcats will also host three meets this season.