Our university has the most Hazlewood participants in Texas

Many students who are currently attending Texas State University are likely to be familiar with the Hazlewood Program, whereby a veteran or the dependent child or spouse of a veteran can qualify up to 150 hours of waived tuition fees.

The program has been widely praised for the ease and accessibility it affords to veterans and their families. However, the nature of the program poses a unique dilemma to public universities, all of which are mandated to comply in accordance with the state legislature.

“The cost of the program varies from university to university, obviously, with regards to how many either veterans or Hazlewood legacy program participants have chosen to attend that institution,” said Eric Algoe, vice president of Finance and Support Services. “It just so happens that Texas State has the most Hazlewood participants of any university in the state of Texas, between veterans themselves and legacy participants. We are uniquely impacted by this cost. Other schools also absorb large amounts, but we just so happen to be the largest.”

This year, the amount of tuition and fees waived on behalf of Hazlewood participants at Texas State was estimated to be roughly $18 million.

“Now, the state does realize that this impacts universities, so in recent years they have implemented two different programs to help alleviate the financial burden that Hazlewood presents,” Algoe said.

Of those two programs, the first is the Permanent Fund Supporting Military and Veterans Exemptions, colloquially referred to as the Hazlewood Endowment. An amount of money was put into the state treasury and invested in such a way that the proceeds and earnings from it could be distributed to universities in proportion to how many Hazlewood participants they have. From that particular program, Texas State can expect to receive up to $1,067,390 during the fiscal year of 2016.

The second of the aforementioned aid programs is an appropriation of funds – a portion of the state budget specifically allotted to the Texas Veterans Commission, so that through the TVC, the state is capable of partially reimbursing public universities for a portion of the Hazlewood costs. In 2016, that amount is expected to total $1,405,426.

“We are getting a little bit of help, but it’s on the order of magnitude of two or three million dollars versus $18 million,” Algoe said. “But at least there is an effort being made on the part of the state to recognize that it is an unfunded mandate that poses a certain difficulty to universities.”

Originally approved in 1943, the Hazlewood Act is exclusive to the state of Texas, and is not to be confused with the GI Bill, a federal program that entails a different set of benefits and criteria than the Hazelwood program.

“They’re both great programs, and Texas State certainly supports the benefits that are provided by both, but they are separate and distinct from one another,” Algoe said.

The state of Texas has been praised for being the only state in the nation that offers such extensive educational benefits to military personnel and their survivors.

“I qualified through my dad,” said Mary Hilliard, anthropology freshman and Hazlewood recipient. “He was in the Navy back in the 1970s. I think it’s a pretty great program. You get enough credit hours to get a bachelor’s degree.”

But despite the benefits that Hazlewood offers, critics argue that the program places an undue burden on higher education, as the number of recipients grows exponentially.

“There are some conversations at the state level, which Texas State University is not involved with, nor do we necessarily advocate for, about making some changes to the criteria of Hazlewood, one of which could be to match up the eligibility criteria of the Hazlewood program with the GI Bill,” Algoe said. “We’re not necessarily pushing for that, because it would result in a lesser benefit for veterans in Texas, but those kinds of conversations are happening.”

Currently, the Hazlewood program is much more accessible in terms of who can qualify, whereas the GI Bill has more restrictive requirements. For example, individuals had to have served in the military for a certain period of time in order to reap the benefits.

“There is also conversation about the state maybe adding to the Hazlewood endowment so that it would be able to pay out more, or the appropriation of maybe more money to the Texas Veterans Commission,” Algoe said. “Beyond that, there’s not a lot of traction in terms of helping universities cover this cost.”

The rising rate of enrollment for veterans and kin has left the state legislature with a distressing question to answer: how much longer can Texas colleges afford to maintain the exemption?

But regardless of the answer, one thing is for certain: Texas State University takes pride in opening the doors of higher education for veterans.

“Our university is very fortunate to be popular with veterans,” Algoe said. “We want veterans and their families to come to Texas State: it’s a point of pride for us.”

Part of the university’s popularity with veterans can be attributed to geography, Algoe said. San Marcos’ central location between two of the largest cities in the state is a definite contributor. Another such contributing factor is the university’s close proximity to San Antonio, a hub of military activity.

“I’m a legacy student,” said Kenneth Holmes. “My dad was a sergeant in the Marines; without Hazlewood, I would not be in college.”