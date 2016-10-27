Headlines Oct. 27

DIWALI festival at Texas State

Student Diversity and Inclusion is teaming up with the Indian Student Association to host a DIWALI festival Nov 5 at Evans Auditorium.

The event includes Indian music, art, dance, food, and more. Admittance is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Dr. Moonis Ali at MA04@txstate.edu.

Texas State’s Phi Kappa Phi honor society adds new members

The Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society chapter at Texas State will be inducting its new members Nov. 6 at the Centennial Teaching Theater.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most particular honor society, with only the top 10 percent of seniors with at least 90 hours and 7.5 percent of juniors with at least 72 hours are considered. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

Hays-Caldwell Woman’s Center hosting annual meeting

The Hays-Caldwell Woman’s Center invites the community to attend their Annual Meeting Tuesday at the Price Senior Center.

This year the theme will discuss the upcoming Legislative Center and will highlight multiple speakers from different state professional organizations. They will consider legislative agendas such as the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault’s attempt to Outlaw Groping, Elimination Loopholes in Protective Order Proceedings and more.

20th annual conference of the Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States

The Eugene Scassa Mock Organization of American States is hosting its 20th annual simulation and competition conference Nov. 3-5.

The conference brings students and faculty together from universities throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Mexico to debate and discuss international politics. The event includes a Summit of the Americas competition, a mock crisis scenario, a moot court competition, and an academic conference on American relations.

Buda designated as Main Street City

The Texas Historical Commission has announced Buda is designated as an official “Texas Main Street” city.

Buda is now the 89th city to be given this designation. San Marcos Corridor News said Buda has been improving over the years, and now it is a “Texas Main Street” city, it can use these new resources to continue improvements. Read the full article here.