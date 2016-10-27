Business Oct. 27

Splash Coworking opens in San Marcos

Splash Coworking is opening a new location in downtown San Marcos.

Splash Coworking allows for independent professionals to work in a casual space that promotes productivity. It provides an office space for workers to lower feelings of isolation associated with those working from home. It plans to announce its permanent location within the next few months according to San Marcos Corridor News. Read the full article here.

Oceans Behavioral Hospital lowers age for inpatient treatment

The Oceans Behavioral Hospital San Marcos has announced that it lowered the age for inpatient treatment.

The age for inpatient treatment used to be 55, but has now been changed to 50 and older. The hospital provides care in inpatient and outpatients situations. It mostly work with adults and seniors.

New bubble tea shop downtown

Kung Fu Tea is officially opening in downtown San Marcos.

It held a soft opening last week, but officially opens Nov. 1. According to the Community Impact Newspaper, it serves bubble tea, slushies, coffee drinks, punch, and milk teas. Its new location is 212 N. LBJ Dr.

Small businesses in Texas oppose anti-LGBT legislation

Over 200 small businesses in Texas have openly stated they will not condone any legislation similar to North Carolina’s controversial bathroom bill.

Sixty-seven of the small businesses are located in Austin, and disagree with the bill because it discriminates against customers. KXAN stated that many small business owners don’t want to risk any sort of customer discrimination.