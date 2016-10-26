Upcoming music festivals to bring in fresh wave of entertainment

Mala Luna and Sound On Sound, upcoming music festivals, promise to give guests unique experiences.

Mala Luna Music Festival and Sound On Sound Fest will run in a slightly different way than ACL. The upcoming festivals will be smaller in size and more interactive.

Austin City Limits, which has grown into a two-weekend festival, is one of the most popular music festivals in central Texas.

ACL brings in big name artists from all music genres, has eight stages and hosts almost half a million people every year.

Mala Luna will be the first music festival in San Antonio, and will give people in the area something different to experience.

Austin is known as the live music capital of the world. However, ScoreMore Shows is hosting Mala Luna. The company was in charge of bringing JMBLYA to the Dallas and Austin area.

Zach Paul, Mala Luna event producer, said the company sought an opportunity to bring a live music experience to San Antonio.

“It’s always been something that we have been talking about,” Paul said. “We’ve been working on this since the fall of 2014, and there isn’t anything like this in San Antonio.”

Mala Luna will take place Oct. 29-30 at Lone Star Brewery. The festival will introduce a concept called silent disco.

“Silent Disco is an area where you have a DJ or a band playing, but you can’t hear them unless you are wearing headphones,” Paul said. “We’ll have a DJ and a band playing on a separate stage and you switch back and forth,” Paul said.

Travis Scott and Steve Aoki will be headlining Mala Luna Saturday with performances from Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez and more. On Sunday, Kaskade and G-Eazy will perform ahead of Kevin Gates, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Brianna Sanchez, psychology senior, said she is excited to see Travis Scott’s performance.

“I think it will be somewhat like ACL,” Sanchez said.

Mala Luna is already close to calling the festival a sell out after seeing a strong response in ticket sales.

Sound On Sound Fest will be the first festival to bring a renaissance fair vibe into the mix.

The festival will feature hundreds of artists Nov. 4-6 in McDade. Phantogram, Descendants, Death Grips and more will take the stage Friday. On Saturday, Purity Ring, Beach House, Tiny Moving Parts and others will perform. To finish off the weekend, Explosions in the Sky, Young Thug and many more will play Sunday.

SOS Fest will take place in Sherwood Forest, a place that screamed yes to Bianca Flores, digital and social media manager at Margin Walker.

“You are entering a fantasy world,” Flores said. “We were amazed by this world—it’s like an escape from the real world.”

SOS Fest will have a castle, jousting and comedy, Flores said.

“This isn’t just a festival in the park,” Flores said. “It’s a festival for the demo