The Scene Oct. 26

Staff Resources fair on campus

Any questions about a business process or service can be answered at the Staff Resources Fair.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the JC Kellam Reed Parr Room on the 11th floor.

The fair will have staff from over 25 departments to help educate students about job responsibilities and office processes.

Mayor to speak about PAHS

Mayor Daniel Guerrero will speak about his work with the Pan American Health Service, an aid organization

He will speak from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the San Marcos Public Library.

This event is free to the public. For more information, call 512-393-8200.

Officials denied Float Fest permit

The future of the San Marcos Float Fest is unclear at the moment. It was recently called off due to a technicality.

Marcus Federman, festival organizer, turned in the application incorrectly, according to the San Antonio Current.

Aside from the minor discrepancies of the application, officials are mainly concerned about the preservation of the river due to the Float Fest’s effects.

Religious lecture on campus

Professor Kurt Richardson will give a lecture about Comparative Messianism, which is the belief in a messiah who acts as a savior.

The lecture will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in Comal Room 116.

The Department of History is hosting the event. Admission is free for all students and faculty members.