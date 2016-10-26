The Pulse Oct. 26

Doctors recommend parents sleep in same room as newborns

A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics states newborns should sleep in the same room as their parents for the first six months of life.

This method aims to reduce the chances of sudden infant death syndrome. The study showed parents who use this method can reduce the risk of SIDS by 50 percent, according to CNN.

AT&T and Time Warner merger won’t benefit consumers

AT&T will buy Time Warner Cable for $85.4 billion. However, the merger will mainly benefit the companies’ shareholders.

The deal could affect those who use DirecTV, U-verse or Warner Brothers products. According to TIME, consumers will most likely have to pay for the market’s constant growth.

Study shows cigarettes cause 3 in 10 cancer deaths

A new report shows cigarettes were the cause of 167,133 cancer deaths in the U.S. in 2014.

Researchers at the American Cancer Society found 29 percent of cancer deaths were traced back to cigarette smoking. Texas ranked among the states with the fewest restrictions on indoor smoking, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Smartwatch sales in decline

The International Data Corporation released a study that shows the smartwatch market declined by 51.6 percent in 2016’s third quarter.

Only 2.7 million units were shipped in 2016’s third quarter, as compared to 5.6 million in 2015’s.

According to the IDC press release, the Apple Watch had just been released in 2015’s third quarter, which explains the hike in shipments.