Sports Oct. 26

Low attendance at homecoming football game

Saturday’s homecoming football game against the University of Louisiana Lafayette was the third home game of the season, as well as the lowest fan attendance of the three. It was recorded a total of 18,278 people were in the stands. The previous home game against Incarnate Word recorded an attendance of 22,845 people. At the first home game of the season against the University of Houston, there was a total of 33,133 people, 14,855 more than the homecoming game.

Randi Rupp invited to national team try-outs

Texas State softball junior pitcher Randi Rupp has been invited to tryouts for the USA Softball Women’s National Team. Rupp had a historic season last year, with breaking records and helping the softball team get in the NCAA tournament. She is a two-time Sun Belt Conference First Team honoree, and was named an ESPNW National Player of the Week. The softball team plays its next game 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 against USSSA Pride at home.

Two Bobcats earn conference players of the week awards

Two Texas State volleyball players earned Sun Belt Conference Players of the Week awards. Junior Erin Hoppe was named SBC Setter of the Week. Micah Dinwiddie, freshman libero, was honored with SBC Freshman of the Week. The Bobcats are currently on a six-game win streak and hope to keep it after hosting UT-Arlington Oct. 25.

Women’s golf still in 14th at UTSA Invitational

After two rounds at the UTSA Maryb S. Kauth Invitational, the Bobcats remain in 14th place. Texas State ended round one with a score of 306, and round two resulted in 302. Raksha Phadke, senior, is tied for 29th overall on the individual leaderboard.

Men’s golf in 10th after round one

The Texas State men’s golf team concluded the first round of the St. Mary’s Invitational in 10th place with a 302 total score. Leading the tournament is Gonzaga with a round one score of 290. Trailing the Bobcats is Nevada, Toledo, Washington State and Idaho. The tournament will continue until Oct. 26.