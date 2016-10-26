Delusional Trump is desperate for black votes

Trump successfully continues to put his overly privileged and ignorant foot in his mouth as he unsuccessfully tries to bait black votes.

A majority black vote would give Trump a substantial boost in the presidential race, but as a member of the black community and a decent human being, I believe the race baiting shenanigans must end.

I have to give it to Trump, the idea of putting effort into winning the majority black vote makes sense. However, though black votes may matter to Trump, black lives do not.

When a Black Lives Matter protester at a Trump rally was assaulted and pushed to the ground, Trump did not defend the protester’s constitutional right to freedom of speech and protest. Instead, Trump stated that the protester, “should have been roughed up because it was absolutely disgusting what he was doing.”

This incident is a testament to the fact that Trump refuses to uphold constitutionally binding principles that protect black voters from unruly backlash. Clearly, this is a man who does not care about the concerns of the black community.

However, Trump is somehow confident he has the black community’s support, boasting about his second presidential race without having even won his first. Although Hillary is beating him in a 91%-1% black vote, he swears he will have 95% of the black vote in his re-election bid.

Oh how Trump loves to dream big!

Looking at the percentages, Trump’s personality and policies would have to undergo a serious makeover before he could miraculously snag that many black votes.

To make matters worse, Trump recently insulted refugees along with the black community.

While accusing Clinton of wanting to give jobs to refugees rather than unemployed African-Americans, Trump stated black people have “become refugees in their own country.” Trump’s tactic of trying to turn groups against one another by placing incorrect blame is not only disrespectful—it sounds like modern day Nazism.

To make matters worse, Trump continues to generalize and stereotype the entire black community as he speaks about issues such as poverty and inadequate education.

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed—what the hell do you have to lose?” Trump asked black voters as he spoke in Dimondale, Michigan, a predominantly white suburb of Lansing.

Well, Mr. Trump, to answer your question, I would literally lose all my pride and dignity along with the respect of my community if I fed into your BS.

Unfortunately, some black voters have bought into Trump’s tactics—but even the few black supporters Trump has managed to finagle are not immune to his racist antics.

At one of his rallies, Trump commented, “Oh, look at my African-American over here. Look at him,” as he referred to a black supporter. Gawking at your advocates’ ethnicity as if they were zoo animals is an awesome way to gain continuous support…

The overwhelming truth is Trump lacks the ability to empathize with our community. He claims there is no longer any social injustice, yet he stereotypes the black community as one big group of impoverished, uneducated individuals.

Although there are major injustices and overwhelming amounts of social issues African-Americans face, our community is made up of many socioeconomic backgrounds. The community is concerned with many important issues in addition to the main injustices we are fighting for.

Overall, Trump gets an F for lack of effort. He only succeeds in insulting the intelligence of the black community with his haphazardly assembled pitch.

Trump honestly believes the black community might accept his insincere approach to try and win its vote despite his continuous degradation. In doing so, he continues to disrespect the intellect of our people.

This presidential election is a time to act with urgency. Therefore, I urge everyone, especially people of color, to go vote.

-Sterling Wilmer is a psychology sophomore