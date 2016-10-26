Business Oct. 26

New name and logo for blood center

The Blood Center of Central Texas announced its rebranding by changing its name and presenting a new logo.

The new name is We Are Blood, and, according to Community Impact, the nonprofit is rebranding partly to reduce confusion over title variations being misrepresented. The organization has also said it will continue to provide and protect the blood supply in Central Texas.

New orthopedics, sports and rehabilitation center to open in Kyle

The Texas Orthopedics, Sports and Rehabilitation Associates announced it will open a new location in Kyle early 2017.

Currently, the health care provider is operating at 135 Bunton Creek Road, Ste. 302-A, Kyle.

Delta adds non-stop flights from Austin to Raleigh-Durham

Delta Airlines has announced the airline will be starting nonstop flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Raleigh-Durhan International Airport.

According to KVUE, the daily flights are set to begin March 9, 2017. Flights will depart from Raleigh-Durham at 8:30 a.m. and land in Austin at 10:40 a.m. The return flights will leave Austin at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Raleigh Durham at 3:10 p.m.

Lower rates for CapMetro starting January

The Capital Metro board voted Oct. 24 to remove the premium category from its fare structure.

MetroRapid and Flyer service fares will now be $1.25 per single ride, $2.50 for a day pass, $11.25 for 7-day passes and $41.25 for a 31-day pass. According to KXAN, the Capital Metro board will meet later this year to discuss further plans.