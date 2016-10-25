The Pulse Oct. 25

Time Warner to buy AT&T

AT&T is set to buy Time Warner Cable for approximately $84 billion in cash and stock shares. According to Tech Crunch, the deal will bring AT&T a multitude of content properties including HBO, CNN and Warner Bros. These additions will help to develop the company’s own video and content platform.

Airbnb sues NYC

Airbnb is suing the city of New York, including Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Mayor Bill de Blasio, over legislation that makes it illegal to advertise lodging that can’t be rented for less than 30 days. According to Tech Crunch, Airbnb argues that the law violates the Communications Decency Act, which shields internet companies from liability of user-posted content—essentially the First Amendment.

First woman to climb Mt. Everest dies at age 77

Junko Tabei, the first woman to climb Mt. Everest, has died at the age of 77, according to TIME. Tabei, who first climbed the mountain at age 35 in 1975, continued to hike various mountains on all seven continents even after she was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. Her historical climb paved the way for other female hikers since.

Halloween activities for people with Tuesday morning classes

Even though Halloween is on a Monday night, there are still plenty of fun activities for people who have to attend class on Tuesday morning.

Pumpkin carving Bake Halloween treats Attend the House of Torment Go to a corn maze Go on a haunted ghost tour

Upcoming presidential election is stressing people out

According to the American Psychological Association, the 2016 presidential election is stressing people out. According to a poll, more than half of people 18 years and older are stressed about the election—regardless of party affiliation. Additionally, approximately 38 percent of people say that social media regarding political topics has caused them some form of stress.