Headlines Oct. 25

Open house for interstate improvements

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced they will be hosting an open house from 5:30-7 p.m.at the San Marcos High School Oct. 25 to discuss improvements on Interstate 35 at SH 123.

San Marcos residents have the opportunity to view and provide feedback for the upcoming project at the open house. The cost of the project is estimated at around $107 million, and will increase mobility and safety for I-35, according to the San Marcos Record.

Early voting begins Monday

The City of San Marcos wants to remind residents that early voting began Oct. 24 at designated early polling places for the upcoming election in November.

Three early voting locations include, the Hays County Health Department, the Hays County Government Center Conference Room, and the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University. Voters must bring photo identification in order to cast their votes, and early voting ends Nov. 4.

Investigation into cause of mobile home fire

The South Hays Fire Department responded to a call just after 11 p.m. Oct. 20 for a mobile home that was on fire on Centerpoint Road.

The fire department is still looking for the cause, but no one was injured, according to the San Marcos record. The fire was under control before 1:30 a.m., and the scene was clear just after 5 a.m.