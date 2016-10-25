Business Oct. 25

Storm Ranch Conservation protects additional 471 acres

The Storm family signed an agreement to protect an additional 471 acres from future development.

The Storm Ranch is located between Dripping Springs and Wimberley, and includes more than 20 miles of land. A total of 4,423 acres is protected because of the new agreement, according to the San Marcos Mercury. The Hill Country Conservancy has been purchasing easements since July 2005.

Heart of the Holidays kicks off with Wine Walk and Farm to Table Dinner

Downtown San Marcos has announced its Heart of the Holidays event will begin with a Wine Walk Nov. 11 and then a Farm to Table Dinner Nov. 12.

Both events are 21 and up only, and tickets are available online at www.smtxwinewalk.com. Tickets for the wine walk are $25 online or for $30 at the door, according to San Marcos Corridor News. Tickets for the dinner are available online for $40 or $45 at the door.