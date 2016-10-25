Sports Oct. 25

Last game for women’s soccer was a tie
The women’s soccer team has officially ended its season. Sunday afternoon the Bobcats played their last regular season game against the Louisiana-Monroe at home, and tied 1-1. This game was also Senior Day. At the end of the 90th minute the game was tied 1-1 and the Bobcats and the Warhawks went into double overtime, but the game still ended in a tie. Texas State finished its season with an overall record of 6-9-3 and a Sun Belt Conference record of 3-5-2.
Texas State doubles team advances to final match of ITA Regional Tournament
The Texas State women’s tennis team closed out the ITA Regional Tournament this past weekend. Eva Dench, senior, and Alex Jones, junior, were the Bobcats’ only doubles team to advance to the consolation finals. The pair defeated SMU in the quarterfinals, Stephen F. Austin in the semifinals, and lost to UT-Arlington in the final match.
Football nearing the end of the season
Now that homecoming has passed, the Bobcats are hitting the road for their second-to-last away game. On Nov. 5, Texas State football will face Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Following, is Heroes Day against Idaho at home on Nov. 12.
Texas State volleyball on six-game win streak
The Texas State volleyball team finished a three-game road trip against UT-Arlington, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, all resulting in wins. The Bobcats are now on a six-game winning streak heading into a three-game home stretch. Texas State will host UT-Arlington on Oct. 25, Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 28 and Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 29.
Women’s golf in 14th after round one of UTSA Invitational
After round one of the UTSA hosted Maryb S Kauth Invitational, the Bobcats are at the bottom of the leaderboard. Texas State is sitting at 14th, with Mississippi State leading the tournament. Tennessee is in second, followed by Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn. The tournament continues until Oct. 25.