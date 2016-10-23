Texas history courses should be replaced with a year of minority history

The tension between white Americans and Hispanic immigrants came to the forefront of American politics with Donald Trump’s presidential announcement in 2015.

In Texas animosity between white Americans and Hispanics has existed for much longer and the public education curriculum purposely builds and upholds these tensions by requiring students to take two years of Texas history. Instead of two years of Texas history, it would beneficial for children to learn the history of underrepresented Americans.

In Texas, all fourth grade and seventh grade students must learn Texas history. Although a civilized society should be eager to learn all forms of historical information, Texas history for primary education begins to build an “us v. them” mentality in children.

According to the Texas Education Agency), in 2011, learning about cultures of indigenous groups living in Texas prior to European colonization was removed from the curriculum entirely. In the fourth grade curriculum, it lists understanding “how historical figures, patriots, and good citizens helped shape” the nation, and goes on to name colonialist Christopher Columbus as a relevant historical figure. However, there is no mention of the indigenous population or any Mexican figures.

The small amount of dialogue regarding Mexico tends to be framed in a way that paints Mexicans as the enemies who needed to be pushed out of Texas. Although Mexicans don’t often hold Antonio López de Santa Anna, former president and general of Mexico, as a hero either, history books paint him as the ultimate “bad guy” and a coward.

As a Mexican immigrant sitting in these classes, I found myself ashamed and apologetic of my people. There is little chance within formal education to learn about the wonderful things that Mexicans have contributed to society.

This white-washing of history is not exclusive to Mexicans. Black Americans are often faced with similar problems. While they have an incredibly rich culture of art, literature, intellectualism and revolution, students are mainly taught the history of slavery and civil rights from a very “white” lens.

Because of this, it would be incredibly beneficial for children to use those two years to learn about the cultures, histories, struggles and resistance of historically unrepresented people instead.

Rather than creating an empathy gap in children, teach the youth about people who do not have the same history. It would help build appreciation and respect for others.

Becoming familiar with what the people of different countries and cultures have offered to the world, and how European colonialism and American imperialism have oppressed these individuals, is vital in building a more socially harmonious society.

If the goal of education is to shape young minds into decent members of society who can co-exist for the advancement of humanity, then the system is failing. It is evident that the current Texas history curriculum works directly against that idea. A great solution would be to learn about the histories of the diverse people who surround us today. Only through harmony and understanding will we find true progress in our communities.

-May Olvera is a journalism junior