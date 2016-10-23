Innocent bystander shot at Country Club

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office was notified of gunshots fired at Quail Creek Country Club, and arrived on the scene to find an 18-year-old female with a gun wound on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The woman was confirmed as an innocent bystander and was immediately rushed to an Austin area hospital to receive medical treatment. She is currently in stable condition.

Investigation revealed that several people were involved in an argument that escalated into gun shots being fired and the victim being injured.

Police identified one of the subjects as a black, thin-built male wearing a green jacket and beanie hat who fled the scene in a white Sedan with aftermarket rims and tires.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Contact the the Hays County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this incident at (512) 393-7896 and speak with the Investigations Division, or call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.