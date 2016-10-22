The Scene Oct. 22-24

Zeds Dead at The Marc

As part of the Northern Lights Tour 2016, Zeds Dead is scheduled to perform in San Marcos.

The doors will open at 9 p.m., and the show will begin at 10 p.m. Oct 22 at The Marc.

Guests must be 18 and over to watch the show, and the ticket prices range from $30-$100.

Aquatic Science Field Day

The Edwards Aquifer Research and Data Center will host the Community Aquatic Science Field Day to educate people about the San Marcos River.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 22 at the Freeman Aquatic Biology Building.

All ages are welcome to come learn about the Edwards Aquifer, San Marcos River and the animals and plants that live there.

Monthly Martindale market

The Monthly Martindale market offers guests a chance to buy local fresh foods and products.

The market will be open from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 22 in downtown Martindale.

Many local vendors will sell a variety of crafts and clothing.

Pink Heals 5K

Pink Heals Hays County will host its annual 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run.

The 5K will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Carlson Circle Fire Station #5.

The Pink Heals Hays County is a nonprofit organization, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated locally to the Emergency Cancer Fund.