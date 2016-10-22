The Pulse Oct. 22-24

Tesla cars will have self-driving hardware

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, announced all of the company’s cars will now be produced with the hardware needed for full self-driving.

The hardware includes eight surround optical cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a radar for hazard detections. It will cost $8,000 for vehicles to enable these features.

According to Tech Crunch, Tesla ultimately hopes to make roads safer.

Forecasters say winter will be warm

Federal forecasters said residents in the southern U.S. will have to endure a warmer winter.

Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the increase in temperature is due to climate change and La Niña.

Warm and dry weather will extend from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

STD cases in the United States reach all-time high

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis increased for the second year in a row.

The increase between 2014 and 2015 reversed a previous trend of declining rates. According to TIME, 1.5 million cases of chlamydia is the “highest number of annual cases of any condition ever reported.”

Nintendo will release mobile game console

Nintendo announced its new game console Switch, a mobile hybrid that can be a tablet, gamepad or docking station.

Included is a pro-style wireless controller, a kick stand, local play and small cartridges.

The teaser video showcased the console’s on-the-go features, which users can test for themselves in March 2017.

Netflix’s November content

Netflix will add and remove some shows this November.

2000s classics “Almost Famous” and “Legally Blonde” will be removed from the streaming site. However, many additions will take their place.

1983’s “Cujo” and 2016’s “The Jungle Book” will be featured. In addition, Netflix original “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will be added.