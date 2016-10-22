Sports Oct. 22-24

Pippa Carr gets two wins in first day of ITA Tournament

After the first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Tournament, senior Pippa Carr already has two wins under her belt. Sophomore Ana Perez and junior Alex Jones both registered wins in the opening round of the tournament as well. Out of 114 singles players and 52 doubles teams, all players are competing to qualify for the ITA National Intercollegiate Championships in New York in early November.

Football back on the road after Homecoming weekend

Soon after Homecoming, the Texas State football team will be back on the road to face Appalachian State on Nov. 5. The Bobcats will then return home again to host Idaho Nov. 12. Texas State’s last road game is against New Mexico State Nov. 19. Following that, the Bobcats will host their last two games against Troy and Arkansas State, the latter will serve as Senior Day.

Women’s golf playing in San Antonio

The women’s golf team is heading to San Antonio, Texas to compete in the Maryb S Kauth Invitational on Oct. 23-25. This will be the last tournament for the Bobcats until February. Texas State will host their own invitational on Feb. 13-14 in New Braunfels, Texas.

Soccer heading to conference tournament soon

After the Texas State women’s soccer team celebrates Senior Day against Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 23, the team will prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 2-6 in Foley, Alabama.