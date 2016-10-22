Headlines Oct. 22-24

Open house for road alteration

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an open house in order to discuss proposed alterations to the section of Interstate 35 that transverses San Marcos.

The open house will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at San Marcos High School. Interested community members are encouraged to attend.

Enforcement initiatives taking action

State troopers boarded the Austin Independent School District buses in order to spot drivers failing to stop to allow the loading and unloading of school children Oct. 17-21.

The enforcement initiative was coordinated to coincide with National School Bus Safety Week, intended to raise awareness of pedestrian/motor vehicle safety.

Short-term house rental in San Marcos

San Marcos City Council has decided to move forward with plans to input regulations for short-term rentals of unused houses and/or rooms—a popular method used by homeowners to make money from vacant property.

The new rental ordinance will likely be implemented early next year.

Kissing Tree development in progress

Next weekend, model homes at Kissing Tree will be available to potential home buyers. Kissing Tree, a large scale development located at the corner of Hunter Road and McCarty Lane, is intended to target the baby boomer demographic.

At least eight new homes will be open by Oct. 29.

San Marcos intends to raise awareness in October

The month of October will hereafter be recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Hays County, as per a decree issued this week by Hays County Commissioners Court.

The proclamation, intended to raise awareness, encouraged at-risk individuals to schedule mammograms and other forms of breast cancer screening.