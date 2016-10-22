Climate change is real—regardless of Trump’s claims

The fate of our planet is so rarely discussed in political conversation, which is unfortunate and can be detrimental to life on Earth. Climate change is not a priority in politics, but it should be.

Not only is focus on environmental concerns practically non-existent, our current presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, have offered have no solutions to combat climate change.

“It’s as if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump live on two entirely different Earths: one warming, one not,” wrote Seth Borenstein of the Associated Press.

Trump’s stance on climate change is ridiculous at best; he does not believe in global warming.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” Trump tweeted November 2012.

Trump’s campaign manager came to the rescue after Clinton brought up the tweet, explaining on CNN that Trump obviously meant, “global warming is naturally occurring.”

Global warming would not be occurring at its accelerated rate if humans did not inhabit the planet. A simple Google search will yield results from NASA itself backing the claim.

“On Earth, human activities are changing the natural greenhouse,” NASA officials state. “Over the last century, the burning of fossil fuels like coal and oil has increased the concentration of (greenhouse gasses)…the clearing of land for agriculture, industry, and other human activities has (also) increased concentrations of greenhouse gases.”

The fact a presidential candidate would ignore information released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is a disgrace. Trump is not a scientist. Instead, he is a billionaire businessman who is interested in appeasing “the fossil-fuel lobbyists he’s picked to shape his energy policy.”

But apparently, that’s none of our business…

Clinton, at least, appears to believe in global warming. According to her website, Clinton recognizes “climate change is an urgent threat and a defining challenge of our time.”

Clinton states she will “Defend, implement, and extend smart pollution and efficiency standards, including the Clean Power Plan,” which was implemented by President Obama in 2015 in order to reduce carbon pollution from power plants.

Clinton will also back the Paris Climate Agreement, which “brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change.”

Clinton’s stance on climate change certainly promises more hope for Mother Earth than Trump’s ignorance of the issue. However, climate change still does not receive the level of concern it deserves.

Climate change is real and happening. Our atmosphere is inarguably being polluted by actions we as a species collectively and consistently choose to take.

We must enact change to repair the damage caused to our planet.

NASA’s suggestions parallel promises of the Clinton administration, including “globally-coordinated response”—such as the Paris Climate Agreement—and “local efforts on the city and regional level,” including “energy-efficiency improvements.”

It is up to us what happens next.

It is our choice to decide what is best for our planet and our futures. Climate change is an issue that will affect everyone, whether we acknowledge it or not.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology junior