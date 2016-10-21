What to expect of homecoming traffic

With the Texas State Homecoming football game approaching, the city and university are partnering to help ease traffic congestion around Bobcat Stadium.

The University Police Department, San Marcos Police Department and San Marcos Transportation Engineering Department will be working together to operate traffic for attendees.

The community can expect to see all roads open, with certain rules applied for that day.

Sergeant Rolando Belmares, of the UPD, explains the road rules for the university’s game day.

There will be no left turns on Mill Street, past Charles Austin due to construction.

Charles Austin will be a one-way street between Jowers Access to Aquarena Springs Drive, beginning around 10 a.m.

Post Road will be right-turns only on Aquarena Springs Drive.

No curb parking will be allowed on Robbie Lane.

“Unless you are attending the football game, try to avoid Aquarena Springs Drive,” Belmares said.

The game will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, with University of Louisiana at Lafayette as opponents.