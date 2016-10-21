The Scene Oct. 21

Homecoming tailgate for Alumni Association

For the Homecoming game, the Texas State Alumni tailgate will be held from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Bobcat Stadium West side parking lot. Kent Black’s BBQ, Wienershnitzel Hot Dogs, beverages, entertainment and giveaways will be at the tailgate. Guests should bring a valid photo ID for drinks.

Book sale at city park

The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at the City Park Rec Hall. Paperbacks and hardcovers will vary in cost on each day. On Oct. 23, customers will be able to get a bag of books for $5.

Costume dance party for disabled adults

A costume dance party for adults with disabilities will be held from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the San Marcos Activity Center. Concessions and prizes will be offered. People who are in need of assistance must be accompanied. This costume party is free and will be restricted to those 18 and up.

Nappy Roots at KIVA

Southern rap group Nappy Roots will perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 22 at KIVA Lounge and Bar. Tickets for the show are available in advance for $15 and will cost $20 at the door. This concert is restricted to those 18 years old and over.

Yappy Hour fun at Zelicks

People are encouraged to bring their dogs to Yappy Hour from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Zelicks. Tito’s Vodka and Zelicks collaborated to donate to local Emancipet chapters. K9 vendors, a dog treat bar, live music and activities will be available. All dogs must be leashed.