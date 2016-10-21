The Pulse Oct. 21

Professor says students didn’t storm out after BLM reference

Texas State students reportedly walked out of an anthropology class Tuesday after the professor stated all people come from African decent. A photo of a female student quickly spread across the web. However, professor Jon McGee said he did not see students walk out on a large scale.

Marijuana support increases across country

Support for the legalization of marijuana has reached an all-time high. According to a Gallup poll, previous support totaled to approximately 58%, but now the highest record is 60%. The fate of legalization for five different states will be decided in November.

Facebook to add new service features

Facebook is about to bring the yellow pages to life, according to Tech Crunch. The social media platform will allow users to order food, movie tickets, event tickets and more through Facebook Pages. This addition aims to get people more involved in their communities.

Apple hints at new MacBook release

Apple has hinted at a new product, and speculations have been running wild. With a recent event announcement, the reality of a new product might be true. The invite states, “Hello again. Please join us for a special invitation-only event at the Apple campus in Cupertino on Thursday, October 27.”

Record-breaking registered voters in Texas

Voter registration has hit a record-breaking number. Texas now has 15,100,824 people registered to vote for the upcoming presidential election in November. According to the secretary of state’s office, around 78 percent of Texas’ population is registered. While no cause has been determined, the numbers are at an upward increase.