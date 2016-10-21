Headlines Oct. 21

Austin scored perfect on LGBTQIA equality report

The Human Rights Campaign announced its 2016 Municipal Equality Index, and the city of Austin received a perfect score.

Dallas and Fort Worth also achieved perfect scores. Austin has scored 100 for four years in a row. Austin Culture Map said the index uses 44 criteria based on non-discrimination laws, employment policies, city services, law enforcement fairness and municipal relationships.

Men’s Choir Festival at Texas State

Texas State University will host the first Men’s Choir Festival: Real Men Sing Oct. 22-23 at the Performing Arts Center.

200 high school singers will join the Texas State Men’s Choir on campus for an all-day festival, ending with a performance at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Hundreds of Hays County mail-in ballots sent back to voters

Hays County officials said hundreds of mail-in ballots were sent back to voters because of a glitch in the U.S. Postal Service mail separation system.

Since early October, around 300 ballots were accidentally returned to voters. Officials believe there was an issue in bar code scanning of the ballots, according to the Statesman.