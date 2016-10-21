Business Oct. 21

Details announced for Trail of Lights

The Trail of Lights Foundation held a press conference Wednesday and announced details for the 52nd Trail of Lights celebration.

President of the Trail of Lights Foundation, Leah Davies, discussed a calendar of activities and timeline for the upcoming weeks, according to The Statesman. The festival will run Dec. 10-23.

Willie Nelson’s tour bus up for sale

Willie Nelson’s tour bus “Me and Paul” is up for auction on Craigslist.

Austin Business Journal said the bus is named after drummer Paul English, and was used to drive the band on tour for years. The auction ends Nov. 7, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the highest bid was $75,000.

Ice sculpture business moves to Kyle

Amazing Ice Designs, sculpture business, moved its shop from Austin to Kyle.

Owner Doug Christy sculpts for weddings, quinceaneras, corporate parties, birthdays and more. Community Impact said the company will deliver several hours away.

Best Buy Executive joins Austin based e-commerce company

An e-commerce software building company hired a former Best Buy Co. Inc. executive as its first chief technology officer.

BigCommerce made the announcement Wednesday that Brian Dhatt would be joining the company. Before this position, he worked as the CTO of Borderfree Inc. in New York, according to Austin Business Journal.