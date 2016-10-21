Sports Oct. 21

Senior night for women’s soccer

The Women’s Soccer team is on a four-game losing streak, and will play its last game Sunday against Louisiana-Monroe. The Bobcats have a 6-9-2 overall record, and a 3-5-1 record in the Sun Belt Conference. Sunday’s game is also senior night for the Bobcats. For forwards Lauren Prater and Clarissa Leon, this is their last home game.

Former Bobcats competing to qualify for LPGA

Former Texas State women’s golfers Lora Assad and Krista Puisite are competing in the LPGA qualifying rounds this week in Venice, Florida. Assad is a 2015 graduate, while Puisite graduated in 2013. Out of 193 players, the LPGA will advance only 80 from this week to the final stage in Daytona Beach.

Men’s golf anticipating Pebble Beach trip

The men’s golf team will soon leave for Pebble Beach, California, to compete in the Saint Mary’s Invitational. The competition will be held Oct. 24-26 at Poppy Hills Golf Course. Washington State, Arizona, Fresno State, Oregon State, Idaho and more will compete in the tournament.

Tennis team at ITA Regional Championships for five days

The Texas State tennis team is competing in the five-day ITA Regional Championships Oct. 20-24. Baylor is hosting the tournament at the Hurd Tennis Center. 17 institutions are competing, including UT-San Antonio, UT-Arlington, North Texas, Incarnate Word, Texas and more.

Softball ending home-game stretch

The Texas State softball team has hosted two home games so far, and won both of them. The Bobcats are hosting Temple College Oct. 20, and USSSA Pride Oct. 27. After the four-game home stretch, the Bobcats will travel to Austin Nov. 10 to take on the Longhorns.