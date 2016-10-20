Students heard firsthand accounts of Latin American war

The LBJ Student Center Teaching Theater hosted an Oct. 18 event that gave students the opportunity to hear survivors’ firsthand accounts of Latin American wars.

The event featured two faculty members who talked about the struggles and challenges they faced when escaping to the United States from El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

“You live with war for the rest of your life, and it’s almost impossible to not feel grateful throughout the day that I got away,” said film producer Oscar Torres. “I grew up with a lot of resentment (and) a me-against-them mentality—that was very hard to get over.”

Torres experienced El Salvador’s civil war, which lasted from 1980-1992 and killed thousands. He fled with his family to the U.S. when he was 13, and he has not been back since. He partially blames U.S. foreign policy for carrying on the war by backing the right-wing government against leftist guerillas.

Commenters noted the common theme that the U.S. meddled in the domestic affairs of Latin American countries, which led to immense suffering for those on the ground.

Margarita Arellano, Student Affairs associate vice president and Dean of Students, came to the United States at 20 years old to escape violence in her home country of Nicaragua.

“It is very difficult to talk about for me,” Arellano said. “Nicaragua is the most invaded country in Latin America. We have tried everything—a dictatorship on the right a dictatorship on the left. We need to have a third option.”

Students also heard from Carlos Solis, associate vice president of Instructional Technologies Support at Texas State. Guatemala suffered from a civil war between 1960-96. Solis was able to escape as a child, but said he still feels guilty about leaving family behind.