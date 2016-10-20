Headlines Oct. 20

Parking lot closure at Texas State

The annual Soap Box Derby will be held Oct. 21, so the Family and Consumer Sciences Parking Lot will be closed from 5:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 21. The Soap Box Derby event will be cancelled in the event of rain.

The Mitte Parking Lot should be used instead, and for any questions call Parking Services at 512-245-2887.

Texas State warns against confetti or glitter tossing in graduation photos

Texas State wants to remind students to be mindful of the environment before tossing glitter or confetti for graduation photos.

The confetti or glitter could be washed into the storm drains, leading to polluted water. The university said to use other options such as flower petals, wild seed, or to at least clean up the confetti after the photoshoot.

Cyber Security Awareness Month

Texas State University encourages safe online security in honor of Cyber Security Awareness Month.

The Information Security Office at Texas State will be showing the movie “Code 2600” at noon on Oct. 19-20 in the LBJ Student Center room 3-14.1, to inform students about internet safety. Free pizza and soda will be offered at each screening.

Motorcyclist killed

A man died after his motorcycle ran off Ranch Road 12 south of Dripping Springs.

James C. Caudle, 55, is the victim of the single-vehicle accident. The San Marcos Mercury said Caudle traveled off the roadway at a curve in the road. The incident happened around 1:00 p.m., and the victim was wearing a helmet.

Copper Beech Residents Warned of Car Theft

The San Marcos Police Department is advising the residents of Copper Beech Townhomes to take precautions following multiple vehicle break-ins reported in the area.

To ensure safety, the SMPD recommends parking in busy, well-lighted areas, always rolling up windows, locking the car, keeping valuables hidden, removing portable electronic devices and carrying the registration and insurance card.

The SMPD suggests extra protection may be added by considering security systems and installing a mechanical locking device.