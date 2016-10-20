Business Oct. 20

Austin art show founders sue new tech startup CEO

The co-founders of the Pop Austin International Art Show are suing the CEO of Twyla Inc., for allegedly diverting money to fund his startup and fraud.

CEO Matt Randall, launched the new online art dealer earlier this month. Pop Austin is seeking at least $7 million in damages according to Austin Business Journals.

Labor deal with fire union challenged by Ken Paxton

The Austin Fire Department’s union is being accused of using tax dollars to lobby politically.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is contesting the unlawful transfer of taxpayer money to the union’s private business. Paxton said tax money should be distributed to the common good, according to KXAN.

Brown Santa Program searches for warehouse space

Organizers of Travis County’s Brown Santa program are searching for a warehouse space to start donation collections.

This is the 34th year for the Brown Santa Program. It provides holiday meals and toy boxes for underprivileged children and their families. KXAN stated the organization is searching for a temporary donated space at least 30,000 to 50,000 square feet, in order for volunteers to begin work.