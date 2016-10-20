Sports Oct. 20

Women’s basketball picked sixth in preseason polls

The Texas State women’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the preseason polls for the Sun Belt Conference. Erin Peoples, senior guard, and Kaitlin Walla, junior guard, were picked for the preseason Third Team All-Conference. The Bobcats start their 2016-17 season Nov. 11 at SMU. Texas State will make its home debut on Nov. 15 against Incarnate Word.

Women’s volleyball will play Georgia State

After a win against the UT Arlington, the women’s volleyball team is scheduled to compete at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Georgia State University. GSU has a Sun Belt Conference record of 4-4 and an overall record of 8-11. Texas State’s conference record ia 6-1, while its overall record is 13-9.

Women’s golf places 10th in Betsy Rawls Invitational

The Texas State women’s golf team competed in the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin Oct. 17 and 18. The Bobcats finished in 10th place out of 14 total teams. Senior Maty Monzingo lead Texas State, placing 21st in the tournament. Next for the Bobcats is the Maryb S Kauth Invitational hosted by UTSA in San Antonio Oct. 23-25.

Gilder-Tilbury named to all-conference third team

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, of the men’s basketball team, was named to the preseason all-conference third team by the Sun Belt Conference. Gilder-Tilbury averaged 12.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. The Bobcats will hit the hardwood for their first exhibition game on Nov. 5 against Southeastern Oklahoma State at home.

Homecoming is just days away

The Texas State football team will play the 2016 homecoming game Oct. 22. Before the game, Texas State is holding a soap box derby on Oct. 21 in the R18 parking lot. The homecoming 5K run is at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Sewell Park. Homecoming tailgate lead continue until the game begins at 6 p.m.