The Scene Oct. 19

Help change the world by practicing self-care

The Counseling Center will sponsor Understand Racial Trauma and Self-Care from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 19 at the LBJ Student Center room 3-3.1. This free event will help people understand the effects of racial trauma and the benefits of self-care.

Turn dreams into reality with business seminar

An event to help launch businesses will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at 5524 Bee Cave Rd. in Austin. This free event will help those who want to start their own businesses. Tips and strategies will be offered, as well as guidelines on how to solve business start-up problems.

Learn Spanish by watching television

Club Telenovela will offer an opportunity for students to learn Spanish from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Flowers Hall 127. Novela series “¿Dónde está Elisa?” will be screened, and Spanish students will be present. This free event is exclusively for those enrolled in a Spanish course. For more information, contact Dr. Margaret Dunaway. http://events.txstate.edu/recurrences/39388

The finale: Trump versus Hillary

The final Presidential Debate will be screened from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Alkek Library New Media Corner. Students can learn how to listen through the rhetoric and discuss political views. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

Discussion aims to end domestic violence

A discussion on ending domestic violence will be held from 12-1:50 p.m. Oct. 19 at Comal 116. The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center staff will present a film, discussion, lectures and interactive presentations on how to end domestic violence. This event is one of the many presentations provided by the Department of Philosophy.