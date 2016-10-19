The Pulse Oct. 19

Netflix gains more subscribers due to “Stranger Things”

Netflix subscriptions were decreasing until “Stranger Things” was released. The company is now at its highest level of subscribers during the third quarter, totaling to approximately 3.20 million users internationally, according to TIME. The show keeps users paying monthly as they anticipate new seasons.

Target gets rid of clown masks

Target pulled clown masks off its shelves due to the creepy clown craze sweeping the nation. The store still offers simple and friendly looking clown masks, but has removed the creepier ones due to the sensitivity of the topic and the various assaults which have occurred over the past month.

Samsung offers $100 to users after Note 7 debacle

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 has been catching fire. The company is finally recalling and replacing millions of the devices. People can get a full refund or switch to another Samsung device. Additionally, the company will offer $100 to people who stay with the brand—incentivizing users to stay loyal.