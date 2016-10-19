Sports Oct. 19

Softball team racking up wins

The Texas State Women’s Softball team collected two wins to add to its Fall 2016 season. On Saturday the Bobcats played against Howard College and Texas A&M International. In the first game of the day against Howard College, the Bobcats won 11-0. In the second game against Texas A&M International, there was no shutout game, however, the Bobcats still won 7-2. To continue the season, the Texas State will host Temple College 6 p.m. Thursday, hoping to snag another win.

Micah Dinwiddie named SBS Defensive Player of the Week

Micah Dinwiddie made history by becoming the first freshman ever to receive SBC Defensive Player of the Week. Dinwiddie also was named Freshman of the Week for the week of Oct. 17. The defensive specialist marked a career-high 31 digs in the Bobcats win over UT-Arlington on Oct. 13. Dinwiddie registered the highest number of digs in a four-set match for Texas State since 2007.

Football season has six games left

Homecoming is arriving quickly, and once that game is over, the Bobcats only have five games left on the 2016 fall schedule. Texas State football will host three more home games against Idaho, Troy and Arkansas State after homecoming. The Bobcats only have two more away games against Appalachian State and New Mexico State.

Soccer’s senior day Sunday

Women’s soccer will be recognizing their senior athletes at their “senior day” home game. The Bobcats will host Louisiana-Monroe at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. Lauren Prater, Clarissa Leon, Taylor Allen, Ali Jones and Maddie Nichols are the five seniors of the team and will receive recognition before the game.