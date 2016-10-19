Headlines Oct. 19

Man and woman charged with sex trafficking teen girl

A woman from Kyle and a man from Houston were charged with sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened back in 2015, but Nancy Cisneros, 43, and Bernell Jackson Quillens, 35, were booked at the Hays County Jail in July of this year. The teen identified the suspects in December 2015 in a photo lineup, according to Hays Free Press.

City seeks volunteers for San Marcos Youth Council

The City of San Marcos is searching for volunteers to join the San Marcos Youth Council.

There are multiple positions open for high school or older aged students. San Marcos Corridor News said the San Marcos City Council will appoint the members in February, and commission meetings for the Youth Council will meet monthly.

San Marcos marathon received official certification

Tom McBrayer, USATF/RRTC Certifier, announced this week that the San Marcos Marathon has officially been certified.

Certification means participants who have qualifying times, will be eligible for the Boston, New York City, or London Marathons.

School offers help to students after shut-down announcement

Southern Careers Institute is offering to help displaced students after Career Point College announced it will be shutting down schools in San Antonio, Austin, and Tulsa.

The president of the school said they were shutting down due to a scandal regarding student aid funds. With the school closing, hundreds of students will need to transfer, and the school said it is prepared to help out, according to KVUE.

Bus crashes into San Antonio home

A VIA bus in San Antonio crashed into a home after an accident with a pickup truck Monday according to My San Antonio.

A pickup truck ran a stop sign and the accident injured two people. The bus had no passengers, but it took about three hours to clean up the scene after the accident. The owner of the home was resting in bed at the time of the collision, but he was not injured.