Business Oct. 19

Get a sneak peak of the new Austin indoor shooting range

The Range at Austin announced its plans to host a soft opening for a sneak peak of the new indoor shooting range before the end of the year.

The Community Impact wrote the project costs around $15 million, and the space has over two dozen lanes for shooting and a 6,200 square foot retail area. There is also a Patriot Club on the second floor for premium corporate and lifetime members.

Lone Star Rail project plans halted

A Central Texas transportation agency has announced its approval to remove the Lone Star Rail halting the regional rail projects that would have connected San Antonio, Austin, and Georgetown.

The vote for removal was unanimous, according to the Community Impact. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has been working to end the $2.09 billion railroad plan since August.

Ridesharing companies request judge to drop lawsuits

Ridesharing companies Get Me LLC and RideFare LLC asked a federal judge to drop a lawsuit filed against them that claims their apps are unusable to blind customers.

Three Austin residents claimed they cannot use the Get Me or Fare because the software isn’t set up for text-to-speech and doesn’t have braille displays. Bizjournals said the National Federation of the Blind of Texas filed two lawsuits against the companies.