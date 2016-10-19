Bobcats prepare for the annual homecoming festival

Texas State is preparing for the annual homecoming celebration. Students from various aspects of the community are getting together and are looking forward to the homecoming festivities.

The festivities start on Saturday, Oct. 15, with different student organizations competing. A spirit rally and carnival will follow on Monday, Oct. 17, in the amphitheater area of LBJ involving the Texas State cheerleaders.

“It’s just to get everybody pumped up for the rest of the week,” said Zeeba Zarei, management sophomore. Zarei is the Pride and Traditions coordinator at the Student Association for Campus Activities, and is highly involved in the planning of both homecoming and the Riverfest that takes place in the spring.

“Homecoming has been going on for quite some time, and Texas State does have a lot of pride and traditions that we keep for years and years and hopefully that’s something that they can look forward to, future students and students who are already here,” Zarei said.

Events will continue Tuesday with Powder Puff Finals at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, a talent show will be held in Evans auditorium, said Zarei. The 14 talent show participants are selected by SACA to participate in an event scheduled from 7-9:30 p.m. in Evans auditorium.

There is a break from activities on Thursday, but they resume on Friday with the annual Soap Box Derby. The derby takes place in the family and consumer science parking lot across from the REC, and goes from 3-5 p.m. that afternoon.

The weekly events lead up to the 5k run on Saturday that is high in alumni involvement, and then the homecoming football game against Louisiana-Lafayette. The homecoming king and queen will be announced that night during halftime of the game against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Throughout the whole week, students are encouraged to participate in a number of competitions to show off school and organizational spirit. These include the Texas State spirit flag competition, the San Marcos community Decorating contest, and the Residence Hall Spirit & Banner display competition. More information about these competitions and the forms needed to enter can be found on the Texas State website by searching homecoming.

“Homecoming, it makes people feel like home. It’s like ‘oh we have homecoming’ and that’s something that not a lot of schools can say,” Zarei said.