World premiere of Holding Patterns catered to millennials

The world premiere of Holding Patterns gave audience members a slice of life at the 23rd annual Austin Film Festival.

The narrative feature film was screened from 6:45-8:47 p.m. Oct. 14 at the State Theatre.

Directed by Jake Goldberger, Holding Patterns follows 20-something-year-old Charlie Brenner who doesn’t know his place in the world. Then he meets Amber, a local barista who tests his limits. As their friendship grows, they are forced to take a step back to reevaluate themselves as individuals.

“Bates Motel” actor Freddie Highmore plays the lead role of Charlie. His involvement in the film influenced most of the funding.

The film was shot in Alabama, which gave it a small-town feel. The characters lived on the outskirts of a city, which reminded me of San Marcos.

Goldberger said he initially wrote the script for Baltimore, but he chose Alabama because it was the perfect setting for the narrative.

The cinematography was a force to be reckoned with. Each shot complimented the scene and gave the film an overall aesthetic quality.

Jeremy Mackie, director of photography, said inspiration for most of the cinematography came from his own personal experiences.

“I think I was really inspired by (Goldberger’s) script and it having a lot of elements of a romantic comedy, but then also having a tender, heartfelt relationship between these two people,” Mackie said. “It reminded me of relationships that may or may not have sparked in my life that helped me.”

The character development was extremely in depth. Most movies with a large cast aren’t able to focus in on each character, but Holding Patterns gave the viewer a good look at every individual.

The actors’ performances were beyond what was expected.

Odeya Rush, Israeli actress, surprised me in this film. In “The Giver,” I thought her performance was below average. In Holding Patterns, she seemed to connect to her role as Amber, which reflected in her performance.

Haley Joel Osment, “The Sixth Sense” actor, played a perfect best friend role. Coming into the movie, I felt as though he was just a one-hit wonder. However, supporting actors are vital to the storytelling of a film, and Osment reminded me how a true friend should be.

Gary Ray Moore, who played Ross, attended the world premiere and spoke about his role as Charlie’s stepdad.

“I got this movie because I live this role,” Moore said. “I have four boys—two of which are still at home. I’m not pushing hard, but I’m not going to invite them to stay forever.”

Moore said the film is catered to a younger audience.

“It’s millennial land,” Moore said. “Goldberger captured this millennial life so perfect. Working with the actors we had was a dream.”

Moore mentioned the story behind a scene in the film where Charlie, Ross, the mom and the younger brother were eating takeout Chinese food on the kitchen floor.

“Freddie Highmore had a fart machine to make us laugh,” Moore said. “All of us laughed so hard. We could not believe he did that.”

Grant Springate, who plays younger brother Steven, said he was honored to be a part of the film.

“It was cool being with all of the stars,” Springate said. “It’s kind of my first big movie, so I thought it was good experience for me.”

Julie Garces, film editor, said she enjoyed the movie because it wasn’t a typical, predictable romantic comedy.

“A lot of the characters need to grow up and change and continue growing,” Garces said. “That’s one of the things I thought was different and great about this movie. It’s more of a sensitive and deep movie. I really enjoyed working on the editing.”

The movie itself allows viewers to think about every aspect of life. The plot touches on romantic relationships, careers, friendships, marriage, taking risks and everything else that is life.

“I think every character in the entire story is in their own holding pattern,” Goldberger said. “It’s a slice of life movie, and I almost don’t know how to define exactly what it is I’m trying to get at.”

10/10.