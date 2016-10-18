The Scene Oct. 18

Mass Communications Career Fair on campus

The Mass Communications Career Fair is from 12-4 p.m. Oct. 18. in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Career Services and the School of Journalism and Mass Communication have joined together to bring over 50 employers to the fair.

The fair is free and Career Services will help students prepare for this event.

Professionalism 101 at Alkek

From 4-6 p.m. Oct 18, Alkek Library will host an event called Professionalism 101.

This event will help students who are transitioning from graduate student to professional with resume tips and techniques for dressing professionally.

Graduate students can register for this free seminar online.

Latin American testimonials of war

From 6-8 p.m. Oct 18, the LBJ Student Teaching Theater will host speakers who have survived political conflicts in their native countries.

All students are invited to hear the message of struggle in the civil war through these veterans.

This is event is part of this year’s Common Experience theme at Texas State.

Meet with a Medicare specialist

The San Marcos Activity Center will host a Medicare questionnaire from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct 18.

Since it is Medicare’s Open Enrollment time, guests can meet with a specialist to discuss options.

The free questionnaire will help guests learn about medical and prescription plans.