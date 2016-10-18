The Pulse Oct. 18

Third party case may solve iPhone 7 problems

The lack of a headphone jack, the need for an adapter and an average battery life made the launch of the iPhone 7 controversial.

However, a new product can solve all those problems.

The Fuze Case will be able to recharge the phone, has a built-in 3.5 mm headphone jack and a lightning port.

Olympic sprinter’s daughter killed

Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, was pronounced dead in a Kentucky hospital after being shot, according to TIME.

In a statement from the Lexington police, an altercation between two vehicles resulted in an exchange of gunfire Sunday.

Police officials do not think Trinity Gay was in either vehicle, but was near the scene when she was struck. Police are still investigating the situation.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is banned on flights

Under an emergency order, the U.S. Transportation Department is no longer allowing the Samsung Galaxy Note7 on flights.

The order, which went into effect Saturday, was given after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd recalled the device following reports of it catching fire.

Great Barrier Reef is not dead, but dying

An obituary published by Outside Magazine trended on social media Friday when it declared the Great Barrier Reef was dead.

The article is believed to have been a stint meant to increase awareness that the world’s largest living structure is in fact dying due to global warming, and something should be done to help it.

Facebook might launch a social virtual reality app

Facebook might launch an app that will change the way we interact on social media.

Facebook bought Oculus, a virtual reality company, in 2014 in hopes of connecting the two worlds together.

At the Oculus Connect developer conference held earlier this month, Facebook introduced a prototype that allows people to take virtual selfies and much more.