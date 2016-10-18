Sports Oct. 18

Homecoming is less than a week away

We’re less than a week away from Texas State football’s 2016 homecoming game against Louisiana-Lafayette. Both the Bobcats and the Ragin’ Cajuns come into this game with 2-4 overall records. Texas State is currently 0-2 in the conference, sitting at 10th in the Sun Belt standings. Louisiana-Lafayette is 7th in the conference, with a record of 1-2 in Sun Belt play.

Soccer on a four-game losing streak

The Texas State women’s soccer team is currently on a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats hosted Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, both 0-1. The last two games were on the road against South Alabama and Troy on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. Once again, the Bobcats lost both 1-2. Texas State is now 3-5-1 in the conference, 6-9-2 overall.

Volleyball continues to win

The Texas State volleyball team is on a four-game winning streak. The Bobcats won three home games in a row against Appalachian State (3-2), Arkansas State (3-1) and Little Rock (3-0). Texas State is currently on the road for a three-game road trip. The Bobcats faced UT-Arlington Oct. 13 and won 3-1. Next up is Georgia State on Oct. 21.

Cross Country preparing for conference championships

The Texas State men’s cross country team has had a lot of success this season. In the last regular season meet, the Incarnate Word Invitational, two Bobcats finished in the top-5. The team is preparing for the Sun Belt Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Dothan, Alabama. Last year, the men’s side of the cross country team finished in fifth place at the Conference Championships, while the women’s side failed to reach the top-5.