Q&A with City Council Place 1 candidate Lisa Prewitt

QUESTION: If you are re-elected, how do you plan to help balance development with the environmental measures necessary to protect our river?

ANSWER: Well, it’s been an ongoing process. A lot of the key issues are going to be floodplain development, and we’ve already started implementing a floodplain management policy. We’re looking at our water quality protection plan, as well as the watershed protection plan. I would see that the council adopts many aspects of that policy, which will help us develop properly. I think at some point in time, we really need to look at how much development is safe for the environment. We need to sit down and have a very serious conversation about what that threshold is. We talk a lot about the river being a big economic driver in San Marcos, and I think different people have different ideas about what that means. Some of us have the view of preserving and protecting the river so it continues to be an attraction here for residents and for visitors. Some people view that as development on the river—I don’t. I see it as preserving the river as much as we can and continuing to acquire more parkland on the riverbanks so we alleviate some of the crowding that we have right now. So, I think those discussions are going to be long-term discussions.

QUESTION: Our city is currently experiencing a massive increase in population, which has led to a disparity between existing infrastructure and the number of individuals who must be accommodated. Have you proposed any potential solutions for addressing this disparity? If so, what are they?

ANSWER: One thing I think that we need to have another conversation about is investment and public transportation. We all know that for the time being, commuter rail is on a halt. I hope that as the conversations continue, Lone Star Rail will become alive again. I think it’s crucial and critical for the growth of the entire region, for air quality (and) for quality of life. That’s a key component. Expanding our transportation network in San Marcos might take an investment from the city. Right now, we share in the cost of about $450,000 a year for what our carts system is, which isn’t really adequate for the needs of the community. We have just expanded our hours by two more hours a day, which helps, but doesn’t quite get us to where we need to be. Our infrastructure can’t handle the vehicular traffic we’re going to have, so I think the continuation of investing in safe bicycle and pedestrian areas is going to be very important. We are working on a transportation master plan right now, which includes a lot of discussion about creating connectivity with our trail systems and our street systems. So in those areas where we can’t safely accommodate bikes on roads, we can maybe have trail systems to help people get around. We have done a reduction of parking downtown at 30%, but until we get really serious about investing in an expansion of our public transportation system, that’s going to be a real hard sell to the community. One thing the council has considered is that every time we have a dense development, a big box store or an employment center, we will require that developer to put in mobility hubs that would include forms of transportation other than busses. For now, RideShare is probably our best bet, just to get people out of cars. This week, we launched our new buses in San Marcos. I’m the chair of the city’s CARTS Board, and we launched five new buses, and fifteen new shelters are going to be installed in the next six to nine months. We’ve been working with an outside developer on even creating a mobility app. Of course, right now we don’t have a whole lot to offer on that app except for buses and RideShare, but if we get some BikeShare programs up and running, that could be added. I think using creative tools to get what we can get, encouraging smart growth and working with organizations that offer funding and grant money to expand programs is something that we’re looking into. I’d love to see MegaBus come to San Marcos to help gets students into town without a car. We hear all this talk about wanting to get students downtown, and that’s all great, but if we don’t have a way to get students into San Marcos, how are they going to get here without a car? That’s a conversation I’ve been pushing for the last six months.

QUESTION: What social, economic or political factor do you envision as playing the most important role in our city’s future? In other words, where do you see San Marcos 20 years from now?

ANSWER: I see San Marcos as being that city we have created: a great growth model where our current vision is on the ground, where we have choice housing, where we have options between multifamily and single family only housing [and] we have an expanded transportation network. I see commuter rails being successful within twenty years. I see the innovative, creative technology community really kicking off and becoming a driver for economics in San Marcos.

QUESTION: What kind of relationship do you feel the university and the city should have?

ANSWER: A much better one than what we have right now. I think sometimes the university and the city don’t have serious enough conversations with the outcome of a plan to move forward. Sometimes those conversations are more one-sided than the other, and I truly feel that the success of the city of San Marcos will greatly affect the success of the university. I’ve lived here for 23 years, and over the years I’ve talked to so many college students who say they love the river and they love the small town feel of San Marcos, so I hope the university understands that’s why a lot of students come here. We have a charm in San Marcos that a lot of students come to be part of, and that’s an asset to the long-term enrollment of Texas State. Working in partnerships to alleviate traffic congestion, to adopt policies that uphold development standards [and] to keep our river clean would all be really good.

QUESTION: What is your biggest priority for San Marcos?

ANSWER: This year, I think council’s priority is going to be handling the demands that growth is putting on the city. Over the next two to three years, we are going to have to make a lot of decisions about how to disperse the disaster recovery funds that the city received for some of our neighborhoods that were inundated by flooding in 2015. That’s going to be a high priority for all of us—to find projects that will allow our residents to remain in their homes safely, that will allow our safety response teams to respond to disasters as they happen. We want to continue to improve quality of life in our neighborhoods so we don’t lose that population that will strengthen our school system. One of the first things big employers look at before coming to San Marcos is our school districts. Is this a place they can bring their employees? Can they stay and work and bring their children to our schools? I think all of that is very interconnected. We need our real estate people, our environmentalists, our neighborhoods (and) every part of the community sitting down and coming up with solutions that will work for everyone.