5 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas

Halloween seemed to come faster than expected this semester. If you forgot about getting a costume, we got you covered. Here are five Halloween costume ideas to spruce up your holiday.

Accessories

With just one accessory, an old t-shirt can become something new.

Nicole Reeves, Halloween Spirit co-manager, said people are revolving their costumes around one piece.

“You don’t know how many girls have come in with the ‘daddy’s little girl’ t-shirt,” Reeves said. “And we will literally just go around the whole store and make a Harley Quinn just from the accessories we have here at Halloween Spirit.”

Arnold Mercado, mass communication freshman, said he bought one accessory to create a DIY costume.

“I bought a mustache from the Halloween store and I transformed into Pablo Escobar,” Mercado said.

Thrift store finds

Instead of purchasing expensive costumes, try visiting a local thrift shop to piece together an inexpensive outfit.

Mercado said he and his friends made costumes by shopping at local thrift stores.

By adding blood to flannel, Mercado said anyone could be a gruesome lumberjack.

Brooke Lopez, international studies sophomore, said she wouldn’t break the bank for the costume she wants.

“With DIY costumes, you don’t have to spend so much for a good costume when you could find it elsewhere,” Lopez said.

Hair Paint

Hair paint can be a great touch to your costume by temporarily changing your hair color. Halloween Spirt and other hobby stores sell hair paint.

Mercado said his friend needed a last minute costume and opted to use hair paint.

“My friend got green hair paint, a wand and a button up and made himself Cosmo from the ‘Fairly Oddparents,’” Mercado said. “He looked just like him and it didn’t take him very long either.”

Reeves said people sometimes want to be objects.

“This person came into the store and wanted to be cotton candy, so we got the hair spray paint and a tutu to make her look like what she wanted,” Reeves said. ”It was really unique.”

Makeup

Lopez said Halloween makeup is key when taking the more cryptic route.

“I’ve used Halloween makeup before—I think every year,” Lopez said. “I use it to make me look like I have fake wounds or touches of blood on my face.”

A Halloween makeup tip is to look up YouTube tutorials.

Makeup can transform a naked face into anything.

Makeup provides limitless possibilities. It even lets you get away with wearing the clothes in your closet.

Tulle Tutus

Being a fairy, ballerina, or a super hero is easy when you make yourself a tulle tutu.

“We have all types of tutus here that could make for any costume depending on what you want to go for whether its cutsie or scary,” Reeves said.

Places, such as Walmart, sell tulle by the foot and elastic bands to put around your waist.

Cut the elastic band to fit your waist and cut pieces of tulle to tie around the band making your tutu. You can put as much tulle as you like depending on how fluffy and long you want your tutu.