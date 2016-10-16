Mac Miller redefined love

“‘What is monogamy? Who cares? It’s 2016.’ But I don’t know. I still want to have the kind of story that my grandparents had,” said rapper Mac Miller. His view on love and relationships reflects the changing attitudes about love in hip-hop and the generation of kids who grew up watching shows like All That and Rocket Power.

From Janet Jackson and Nelly’s “Call on me” to Travis Scott’s “Goosebumps,” hip-hop has been used to express love for years. Lyrics such as “like sweet morning dew I took one look at you and it was plain to see you were my destiny” from Method Man and Mary J. Blige’s “You’re All I Need” captured a generation and defined love for ‘90s kids.

Mac Miller’s “The Divine Feminine,” dropped Sept. 16, highlighted how our generation deals with love, whether it be hook-up culture or monogamous relationships. The album celebrates women in a way completely apart from the norm—something the rap industry has not done since the early ‘90s.

“The Divine Feminine” not only addresses relationships, but how open we are with sexuality and how dependent on sex we have become.

“Hearts on my timeline, bullet to your rose, then I watch your petal fold. Don’t you know your body been mine,” raps Miller.

“God is fair, Sexy Nasty” parallels sex and destruction in a monogamous relationship, using the phallic symbol of a bullet and the feminine symbol of a flower attempting to fold its petals to preserve its beauty.

The following verse contains Kendrick Lamar coercing the girl into sex. He asks why the girl is being selfish now when he has had her body so many times before.

Lamar’s verse is similar to what many heterosexual males say today. Males and females are more focused on physical pleasure instead of building lasting relationships.

Miller appreciates a woman for who and what she is, just as we all should.

The concept of a soul mate is introduced in track seven with a sample from “Good Will Hunting.” “Do you feel like you’re alone, Will? You have a soulmate? Somebody who challenges you. I’m talking about someone who opens up things for you—touches your soul.”

Attaining a soul mate seems impossible with our generation’s non-traditional courtship practices. Finding our soul mates should not be priority, but we should question whether each person we date is someone in it for the long haul.

The term “Divine” is used in place of “true.” A Divine Feminine is a woman who is a goddess and out of this world. In order to be with a “Divine Feminine” one must serve and protect her, according to Miller.

Miller is in love and everything he covers in the album is from prior experience or his current situation. In this album he turned his love into a standard—one that many of us should consider heeding.

The album closes with Miller’s grandmother who talks about her traditional courtship. The stark contrasts between the hook-up culture and her dating life are night and day.

With our generation’s “gotta have it now” attitude, it is uncertain whether or not we will be successful in love. We seem to be losing what it means to truly love someone and Miller’s “The Divine Feminine” is a clear definition of love.

-Jakob R. Rodriguez is a pre-journalism freshman