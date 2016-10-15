The Scene Oct. 15-17

Race at Spring Lake Preserve

The Big Foot Trail Race will take place from 6-11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Spring Lake Hall. Participants of the race will run the course through Spring Lake Preserve. Registration fees for the 5k, 10k, and 30k range from $35 to $60 and will include entry into the race and a commemorative T-shirt.

History of Black Theater in Texas Exhibition

Black Theater in Texas will be held from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Brazos Hall. The Center for the Study of the Southwest is sponsoring the event, which will feature research developed from two publications by Dr. Sandra Mayo and Dr. Elvin Holt. The exhibit will be on display until Dec. 15.

San Marcos Native Plant Sale

A native plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the San Marcos Discovery Center. Guests can select from a variety of trees, shrubs, grasses and flowers at the plant sale.

Oktoberfest at Zelick’s

Oktoberfest will be held from 4:30-11 p.m. Oct. 15 at Zelick’s. This event is family friendly until 7 p.m. The fest will feature Oktoberfest beers from tap, a live polka dance, German food and a Beer Stein Holding competition.

Run for your Beer at Middleton Brewing Company

A 5k Beer Run will take place at 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at Middleton Brewing Company. Beer tasting is to follow for guests who are of age. All runners will receive a custom finisher glass from the brewing company. Tickets are $55 on race day.