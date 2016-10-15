The Pulse Oct. 15-17

Don’t sleep in makeup

Going to bed with day-old makeup on can cause problems for skin. Oil and sweat accumulates in pores overnight, and the grime can cause people to prematurely age, according to Cosmopolitan. Maintain clear and bright skin by washing off makeup daily—even if wearing a minimal amount.

Amazon lockers to be installed near college campuses

According to Business Insider, Amazon is targeting students by putting locker systems near college campuses for same-day deliveries. When customers order a product on Amazon Prime, they will be able to pick up the product at a nearby locker location. This will save students time and money.

Bob Dylan won Nobel Prize

After years of being mentioned, musician Bob Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature. According to TIME, The Swedish Academy cited the musician for having created new poetic expressions within great American song tradition.

LeBron James institute to benefit college students

The LeBron James Family Foundation will help inner-city kids get into college. The foundation has a partnership with the University of Akron, where the chosen students will get to attend college. The foundation announced it will financially support the high school graduates once they become enrolled at the university.

Evernote caused data loss for some Mac users

Affected users are being contacted via email and are encouraged to update their apps immediately in order to ensure future protection. The bug could cause some users to lose images and other attachments, according to Tech Crunch.